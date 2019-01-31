Aged care nurse ratio petition hits 300K signatures

More than 300,000 people have signed in favour of aged care nurse ratios.

AGED care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown has applauded news that a petition for mandatory nurse ratios has now garnered more than 300,000 signatures.

"We really have to shame the government into acting," she said.

Mrs Mansell-Brown has long called for ratios as well as a royal commission.

That royal commission got under way this month after being announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison last year.

Mrs Mansell-Brown said a large number of people signing the petition were nurses and family members of nurses who were at the forefront of nursing shortages in aged care.

"The government has turned a blind eye in favour of the providers," Mrs Mansell-Brown said.

The petition has not yet been submitted to the government. View it at https://bit.ly/2BUG4ru.