31°
News

Aged care nightmare: man's scrotum 'left bleeding'

Eliza Goetze
| 20th Feb 2017 5:24 PM
TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence.
TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence. Mike Knott BUN200217TRICARE11

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

"I'LL never forget that day...and I will never forgive."

On May 6, 2015, Heather Brown received a call from her husband's aged care facility, asking her to travel from her home in Woodgate to Bundaberg to help clean him.

"He was left on the veranda covered in his own faeces, for residents and visitors to see."

Ms Brown's husband Bill, 77, has dementia and lives in the high needs unit at TriCare in Bundaberg.

The facility says client care is foremost in its goals but says it can't talk about individual incidents.

That day in 2015 Mrs Brown was called in to help due to a lack of staff.

She said the problem has not gone away and is lobbying for change.

Last month she discovered blood on Mr Brown's sheets. She said he had been wearing a urine-soaked pad for 12 hours which had caused the skin on his scrotum to tear and bleed.

In another incident, she discovered her husband had fallen and appeared to be having a mini stroke, but no staff came immediately to her aid, as "one was busy feeding another resident".

 

TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence.
TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence. Mike Knott BUN200217TRICARE10

Mrs Brown stressed that the staff were doing their best - but there were simply not enough of them.

"It is a staffing issue," Mrs Brown said.

"The staff there are wonderful and they work very hard - but they are overstretched."

The NewsMail has also seen a statement from the daughter of another resident at TriCare Bundaberg echoing this sentiment.

"To date there seems to (be) very little staff, and the staff that are there are very caring and trying to do their best," the woman wrote in July 2016.

"I find that the care of the residents in this unit is not being met as it should and that something needs to be done."

 

\"LIKE PRISON FOOD\": An example of a meal served to Bill Brown at TriCare Bundaberg, photographed by his wife Heather Brown who identified it as steamed fish \"floating in water\".
\"LIKE PRISON FOOD\": An example of a meal served to Bill Brown at TriCare Bundaberg, photographed by his wife Heather Brown who identified it as steamed fish \"floating in water\". Contributed

Mrs Brown filed a complaint to the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner on January 19.

The Commissioner's office would not confirm if they were investigating any of her complaints, but in a letter to Mrs Brown seen by the NewsMail a complaints officer acknowledged receiving information on the treatment of Mr Brown and said, "We will work with you to address the issues and will stay in touch with you throughout the process".

After attending a meeting with two department representatives and management staff at TriCare on Tuesday, Mrs Brown said she was not convinced the situation would improve for all residents until more staff could be employed there.

"There is no legislation demanding a minimum staff to resident ratio," she said.

"They're exploiting that...and putting profit ahead of residents.

"It is distressing for everyone living there, and for the staff.

"It's not fair to be treated like this at this stage of life.

"They deserve better."

 

TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence.
TriCare Bundaberg Aged Care Residence. Mike Knott BUN200217TRICARE6

Meanwhile, she observed, "they're putting in new gardens out the front - they care about appearances".

The NewsMail sought comment on the issues from TriCare but director Michael O'Connor said it "wouldn't be appropriate for us to comment about specific resident matters".

"TriCare does not work off staff to resident ratios as such, but rather we determine staffing based on assessed resident care needs," Mr O'Connor said.

"Maintaining high standards of care is very important to us and we ensure this via a number of internal mechanisms. In addition we are monitored and are accredited with the Aged Care Quality Agency.

"There are both internal and external mechanisms for complaints and we encourage all residents and there representatives to use these avenues to ensure issues are dealt with and resolved appropriately."

A spokesman for the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner said when dealing with complaints it looked at the capacity to provide services rather than the staff-resident ratio.

"The majority of concerns relating to residential care in 2016 were about the appropriate identification, handling, timing and management of medication, and the lack of consultation and communication to families and residents," the spokesman said.

If you have a concern about an aged care facility, you can file a complaint at agedcarecomplaints.gov.au.

Heather Brown wants to hear from others with similar experiences.

To get in touch with her or to share your story with the NewsMail, email editorial@news-mail.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  aged care aged care complaints commissioner dementia editors picks elderly nursing home tricare tricare bundaberg

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Praying for rain with no end to dry February in sight

Praying for rain with no end to dry February in sight

THIS month will be the driest February in Bundaberg's history if it doesn't rain in next week.

Bundy man loses car after alleged burn-out

Police were out in force at the weekend.

Speeding and hooning keep cops busy

Tears flow for top Turtle Tremaine

TRAGEDY: Tremaine Tairawhiti, middle row second left, celebrates with his Turtles teammates on Friday.

Players mourn for one of their own

Generations of students have fond memories

Bundaberg State high School Captains Jaden Mackinnon, Joshua McNamara, Natalia Frick and Kirsten Buckholz.

Ad feature: Captains share sense of pride

Local Partners

Mad Mary claims Telstra 'duped' her into calls

"I'm so mad you can call me Mad Mary,” the Bundaberg pensioner says.

Big plans to be rolled out for the region

BIG NEWS: Ken O'Dowd has welcomed the rollout.

MP Ken O'Dowd welcomes expansion of NBN to Flynn

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

WHAT'S ON: Friday, February 17

LOCK IT IN: Tonight and tomorrow night is Lock-In Time at Chipmunks.

Five things you need to know

Colour chaos run sure to be a riot

COLOUR CHAOS: Queensland Health senior psychologist Dan Banof and CQU student Kylie Goodman-Jones are excited about the fun run.

Get messy at Youth Month event

MOVIE REVIEW: Matt Damon's The Great Wall gets lost

The Great Wall feels about as artisanal as a fortune cookie. Its underlying message is just as trite.

Paul Murray listens to regions

Paul Murray is taking his Sky News show on the road to shine a spotlight on regional Australia.

Radio broadcaster wants viewers to 'turn up and fire up'

Why Hollywood’s siding with Brad Pitt over Angelina Jolie

Jolie may have the kids, but Pitt has custody of Hollywood

Tensions high at pointy end of MKR's round two

Things are really heating up on My Kitchen Rules.

Games are being played around the My Kitchen Rules table

Jungle Jay sent packing from I'm a Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Here! contestant Jay Laga'aia with Keira.

BIG friendly giant Jay Laga'aia has been eliminated from I'm A Celeb

Carson Kressley brings 'camp' to I'm a Celebrity jungle

"I am not all Park Avenue and daffodils” ... Carson Kressley.

Meet the "campest” campmate to star on I'm a Celebrity.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

FILE- This undated file photo provided by Disney shows Daisey Ridley as Rey, left, and John Boyega as Finn, in a scene from the film, \"Star Wars: The Force Awakens.\" Hasbro said it is changing its Star Wars Monopoly set after an 8-year-old girl became upset that Rey, the movie's female heroine, was not included as a figure along with Darth Vader and Kylo Ren. (Disney/Lucasfilm via AP, File) MANDATORY CREDIT

A key mystery surrounding the title of episode eight has been solved

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $319,000

Looking directly over parkland is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

SUPERB CANE FARM ON APPROX. 174 ACRES

453 Lindemans Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

4 2 5 P.O.A

andbull; Lot 9 - 35.98 Ha and Lot 24 - 34.45 Ha andbull; Currently all under cane, has been used for sweet potato. andbull; 260 ML water allocation in...

GREAT LOCATION -BUY ME NOW!

138 Davidson Street, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Want to be within walking distance to the beach, shopping and restaurants? Look no further than this well-maintained home in a quiet location on a 733m2...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $209,000

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $115,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATING TO MOVE FORWARD ON NEXT PROJECT

L8,9 and 12-14 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land $115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOTS 8 and 14. BE SUPER ... $115,000

$115,000 for a vacant 1002m2 block- LOTS 8 and 14. BE SUPER QUICK- DEVELOPER CLEARING TO MOVE FORWARD ON HIS NEXT DEVELOPMENT. LOTS 8 and 14 HAVE A LOVELY TREED...

2 Storey - Double Brick - 3.3 Acres (1.36HA)

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

House 4 2 5 395,000

4 B/R double brick home only 10 minute drive to Bundy. A very quiet private peaceful and tranquil setting. Upstairs: - has 3 Bedrooms with built in robes, ceiling...

AMAZING RIVERSIDE LIFESTYLE

73 Mariners Way, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $439,000

Imagine enjoying unrestricted river views all day long and into the evening from your lounge chair. Imagine entertaining family and friends overlooking the...

IMMACULATE THROUGHOUT

43 River Terrace, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

A beautifully kept home in the highly sought after area of Millbank which is conveniently located just minutes to Bundaberg hospitals, C.B.D, major shopping...

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

New suburb in the crosshairs of Coast vandals

UNDER WRAPS: Graffiti on art installations at the entrance to the newly opened Bells Creek Arterial Road has been covered up.

Vandal rechristens Stockland as something less than complimentary

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!