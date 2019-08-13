Aged care facility responds to audit fail

FOLLOWING an audit by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission late last year, Bundaberg's Gracehaven facility was revealed to have failed multiple quality standards.

The audit Churches of Christ-run Gracehaven did not meet standards for human resource management, clinical care, pain management, and privacy and dignity criterias.

A spokesperson for Churches of Christ yesterday reassured residents and family members that everything was now up to scratch at Gracehaven as the call was made for further Commonwealth funding to enable continued investment in staffing.

The audit team found Gracehaven did not have sufficient staff, staff were not following medical officer's directives, reassessment processes for pain relief were not effective, and they were not satisfied care recipients dignity was being preserved.

Gracehaven had previously met all criteria in past audits.

The spokesperson for Churches of Christ Care said the issues raised by the commission were not systemic and there was no serious risk for residents.

"The Gracehaven team promptly conducted a comprehensive clinical review of its practices and records, in consultation with residents,” the spokesperson said.

"The clinical review resulted in development and implementation of a detailed action plan, aimed at ensuring the service returned to compliance as soon as possible.

"The action plan incorporated extensive further training for all care staff including clinical staff.”

The spokesperson said although the concerns raised by the audit did not result in serious harm or risk to residents, Churches of Christ Care took all concerns extremely seriously.

"On 7 February 2019 the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission confirmed that the Gracehaven Aged Care Service met all standards and is fully compliant,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said following the royal commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety, Churches of Christ Care welcomed further policy refinement and investment from the Commonwealth Government "to enable further investment in staffing to support residents”.

"As a team, we have always been and will continue to be committed to openness and continuous improvement for the benefit of those who choose us to care for and support them,” the spokesperson said, adding that Churches of Care services were currently fully accredited.