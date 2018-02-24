Aged care facilities need to rectify shortcomings

Keith Pitt wants is urging aged care facilities who failed the recent audits by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency to rectify the shortcomings immediately.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt is urging aged care facilities that failed the recent audits by the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency to rectify the shortcomings immediately.

But he won't go so far as to support calls for a royal commission into the aged care crisis.

Mr Pitt said the audits had identified many deficiencies and those faults must be corrected.

"It's why we have the audit process in place, so that organisations which are doing the wrong thing are identified and necessary changes are made by those organisations,” he said

"The government has announced that it will implement the Review of National Aged Care Quality Regulatory Processes' recommendation to replace announced re-accreditation audits with unannounced audits in residential aged care services as soon as possible.”

The NewsMail asked Mr Pitt if he supported a royal commission into aged care but he deflected the question.

Instead, Mr Pitt suggested people with concerns should make a public submission to the Aged Care Workforce Strategy Taskforce, which would explore short, medium and long-term options to boost supply, address demand and improve productivity for the aged care workforce.

Mr Pitt said he met with Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt last year to discuss aged care issues.

"The Federal Government has invested substantially in aged care - in the 2016-17 Aged Care Approvals Round for an additional 174 residential care places were funded in the Hinkler electorate,” he said.

To make a public submission, visit www. consultations.health.gov.au.

Anyone with concerns about the care or services someone in aged care is receiving should phone the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner on 1800550552.