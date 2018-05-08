Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK TO BASICS: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in his Gladstone office last month.
BACK TO BASICS: Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd in his Gladstone office last month. Matt Taylor GLA030418KENO
Politics

Aged care and a path to surplus: O'Dowd's Budget wish-list

Andrew Thorpe
by
8th May 2018 5:08 AM

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd is one of many around the country who will be watching tonight's Federal Budget keenly.

For what could be the last budget before the next election, Mr O'Dowd said he was hoping to see two policy areas addressed.

"I'd like to see something coming into aged care," he said.

"We've got a shortage of beds right across Flynn.

"I don't want to see a mother in one care unit and the father having to go somewhere else."

Mr O'Dowd said the problem could be addressed in two concrete ways: more funds for "bricks and mortar" aged care facilities in Flynn, or support for programs that would help people stay longer at home.

A path back to a surplus was also on his budget wish-list.

"To me, the economy has turned, and it's turned for the better," he said.

"If instead of aiming to bring it into surplus in 2020-21, we bring it in in 2019-20, we can start working on the debt that one year earlier."

Mr O'Dowd said he was tipping an election to be called around April or May next year.

Related Items

federal budget 2018 flynn gladstone politics ken o'dowd
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    GRAPHIC IMAGES: Throats ripped out of family's pet sheep

    premium_icon GRAPHIC IMAGES: Throats ripped out of family's pet sheep

    Breaking HORRIFIC, just horrific: Family bury sheep in mass grave after being mauled by a dog

    Paddock of sunflowers dedicated to baby Nate

    Paddock of sunflowers dedicated to baby Nate

    News Family tragedy inspires beautiful tribute.

    Injured worker flown to Bundy hospital in serious condition

    Injured worker flown to Bundy hospital in serious condition

    Breaking Ambulance crew on scene assessing extent of injury

    • 8th May 2018 12:03 PM
    MP faces challenge from within

    MP faces challenge from within

    Politics Could MP be facing a challenge?

    • 8th May 2018 11:56 AM

    Local Partners