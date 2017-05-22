26°
Age pensions are our biggest chunk of welfare pie

Eliza Goetze
| 22nd May 2017 7:20 PM
Eliza Goetze

WITH the Cashless Debit Card on everyone's lips, it is worth asking: just how many people in Bundaberg would be affected?

We may be the "dole capital” and, indeed, we are the welfare capital overall too, but are we really a city of "dole bludgers” ripe for drug testing?

The figures might surprise you.

Department of Social Services data shows Bundaberg - the postcode 4670 - is the postcode in Queensland with the greatest number of welfare recipients with a total of 27,206 as at December 2016, counting recipients of the Age Pension, Carer Payment, Disability Support Pension, Newstart Allowance, Parenting Payment Partnered, Parenting Payment Single and Youth Allowance (other).

The largest demographic? By far the age pension at 13,792.

The average age of a Bundaberg resident as of 2015, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, is 44.7, well above the Australian average of 37.4.

A single person eligible for the full age pension can expect an annual age pension income, including pension supplement and energy supplement, of about $23,096.

The Newstart allowance is the next largest group with 4465, just ahead of the disability support pension with 4196 recipients.

A Newstart recipient receives about $14,000 in benefits a year.

People on disability and age pensions, as well as veterans, would not be forced to use the cashless card under the proposal for which Hinkler MP Keith Pitt is pushing, a spokeswoman for Mr Pitt said.

The card is aimed at reducing the ability of welfare recipients to spend on alcohol, drugs and gambling by splitting the debit/cash ratio for use by recipients at 80/20.

It was trialled in Ceduna, South Australia and East Kimberley in Western Australia at a cost of $18.9 million,or $10,000 per person.

