Ag groups meet to talk power

ENERGY EQUITY: National Irrigators CEO Steve Whan.
ENERGY EQUITY: National Irrigators CEO Steve Whan.

A MEETING of agricultural groups representing irrigators and farmers across Australia has reinforced the need to continue to fight for lower power prices if the country is to remain an internationally competitive food and fibre producer.

The meeting of the Agricultural Industries Energy Taskforce noted some positive steps on the electricity front during the past year. National Irrigators Council CEO, Steve Whan said: "As agricultural groups we sometimes feel our perspective is not given enough precedence by energy regulators and rule setters, often because we aren't talking the language the industry insiders use”.

"Australia should be a country with affordable power, yet price increases are pushing some producers off the grid and into diesel power,” he said.

