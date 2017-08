A baker has been fined for drink driving.

A BAKER on his way to work at 3.30am was caught drink driving after enjoying a few drinks the afternoon before.

Mark Haafkens, 48, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to drink driving on Saturday, July 22.

Haafkens told police he drank eight cans of beer the previous afternoon after blowing 0.09.

Lawyer Matt Messenger said Haafkens was hard working and had not appeared in court before.

Haafkens was fined $350 and lost his licence for one month.