Afternoon delight: Pythons caught in passionate embrace

Rhylea Millar
3rd Sep 2019 12:42 PM
A PAIR of passionate pythons were caught in the act on Monday by an Innes Park woman.

The resident said she wasn’t bothered by the eight-foot-long reptiles mating in her backyard, as she regularly found carpet snakes on her property.

“A snake catcher once told me to hose them down when they are mating and that would split them up,” she said.

“But these two were far too in love and completely ignored me and they had about a 10-minute lovemaking session.”

