After 'brutal' reign of terror, an attitude change

Warren William Peter Lohman faced charges including drug trafficking, assault, burglary with violence, and extortion.

THEY terrorised debtors who got on the wrong side of the drug business.

Violence, home invasion, assault - all were part of a Fraser Coast group's business model.

But a judge said time behind bars and a shot at rehabilitation had been wake-up calls for Warren William Peter Lohman, Justan Anthony Jukes and Narayan Rodwell.

The trio was caught in police raids in February 2016.

Lohman, 25, had been "a thug who used thuggery to extract money or property that was owed to him”, Justice David Boddice said on Wednesday.

"With other thugs, whilst armed, [you] engaged in brutal acts of violence to extract your pound of flesh.”

Lohman faced charges at Brisbane Supreme Court including drug trafficking, assault, burglary with violence, and extortion.

But the judge said rehab providers now spoke of a "very different person” to the man Lohman was 18 months ago.

Lohman's change of attitude was "exceptional”, Justice Boddice added.

"Young people make very bad decisions. It does not mean they will forever be bad people.”

Lohman was sentenced to nine years and six months in jail. He will be eligible for parole in December 2020.

Jukes, 25, and Rodwell, 27, faced charges including drug trafficking, assault and burglary with violence.

Mr Jukes is eligible for parole immediately and can report to Strathpine parole office.

Many drug traffickers did not "engage in thuggery, causing harm to others” as Jukes and his associates had, Justice Boddice said.

Jukes spent 213 days in custody, 134 of which counted as time served for sentencing.

"You likewise have embraced your opportunity for rehabilitation,” Justice Boddice told him.

Jukes' offending was shorter and "sporadic” compared with Lohman's.

He was involved in one "brutal attack” and sentenced to three years' jail, but was eligible for parole immediately.

Rodwell was once a skilled sportsman and promising student, but drug abuse sabotaged his progress, the court heard.

The court heard he had free rent at a big house in exchange for helping his half-brother's drug business.

Narayan Rodwell will be eligible for parole on July 1, 2019

Rodwell also helped Lohman, Justice Boddice said.

That involved "extracting through violence what Mr Lohman believed he was entitled to ... the violence was brutal”.

But significantly, Rodwell had been drug-free lately.

He was jailed for six years. Due to 72 days spent in custody, Rodwell will be eligible for parole on July 1, 2019. - NewsRegional