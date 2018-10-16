After breakup, man got drunk, created a nuisance

A COURT has heard how a man's decision to go on a bender after he and his partner separated will be one he won't be able to forget any time soon.

Kelsey Brian Johnston, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of commit public nuisance in the vicinity of a licensed premises in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.

The plea came after Johnston was talked into going out with friends following the break up of his relationship. But the night went terribly wrong.

On September 1 about 12.30am, police saw Johnston standing in the middle of the road with clenched fists, yelling at people at a taxi bay on Woongarra St.

The court heard the 27-year-old then walked in front of a cab trying to leave and screamed that the driver had stolen his credit cards.

As he continued, police approached and spoke to Johnston. After searching him, police found the credit cards he'd been yelling about in his pocket.

A breath test later revealed a blood alcohol content reading of .153.

Defence lawyer Mary Buchanan said her client was a full-time sandblaster with two children.

She said Johnston admitted he shouldn't have gone out that night and was talked into going.

"He says he's not really a drinker. He rarely drinks,” Ms Buchanan said.

"He's embarrassed and remorseful ... he says he's sorry to the taxi driver and sorry to police for making their night harder than it should be.

"He was in a very low place personally.”

Acknowledging the offence was out of character for Johnston, Magistrate Belinda Merrin opted not to record a conviction. She did, however, issue a fine.

"You did behave disgracefully but as I said, you're remorseful, you are obviously a very motivated man and I accept you are unlikely to come back before the court again, especially for an offence like this,” Ms Merrin said.

Sarah Steger