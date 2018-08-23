Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Malcolm Turnbull or Peter Dutton?
Malcolm Turnbull or Peter Dutton?
Politics

The only MPs talking any sense

23rd Aug 2018 7:22 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM

MALCOLM Turnbull has been hit with further blows this morning with two of his Ministers officially resigning.

The Liberals' leadership uncertainty has entered its third day after a shambolic night.

MPs linked to contender Peter Dutton attempted to launch a petition forcing Mr Turnbull into a late night showdown.

It was a fizzer which only managed to antagonise some Liberals.

As the leadership challenge entered its fourth day, some tired and cold Liberal MPs were asked their thoughts as they left Parliament House last night.

They were asked about a mystery petition started by Peter Dutton supporters that hoped to gain enough signatures and force Malcolm Turnbull to call a party meeting.

But through all this madness, two Liberal MPs provided a bit of common sense.

Jane Prentice, the Liberal MP for the Melbourne seat of Ryan, was more worried about being "freezing" in the Canberra winter as she went home last night than another spill.

"My message to everyone - think about the Australian people and stop thinking about yourselves," she said.

Pressed further by reporters she replied again: "I think people should stop thinking about themselves and think about the people of Australia. Thank you."

It was something backed up by Queensland Liberal MP Warren Entsch.

"We had a vote the other day," he said in regards to the spill won 48-35 by Mr Turnbull.

"Let's just move on. That's my view. Just move on. There's lots of things we've got to do.

"Lots of things we've got to resolve. I think we can't just keep going from this sort of nonsense … It doesn't do anything for any of us.

"As far as I'm concerned, tomorrow, let's continue to focus on things that the Australian public want to know about - and it's not about us."

Related Items

Show More
dutton leadership spill politics turnbull

Top Stories

    LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    premium_icon LAWSUIT: Local tourism business owner sued for $200K

    Business THE co-owner of 1770 Reef-Great Barrier Reef Eco Tours is being sued for more than $200,000.

    Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    premium_icon Wife's crash at busy roundabout spurs man into action

    News Close encounter prompts husband's call for guard rails at ditch

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

    News Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her

    • 23rd Aug 2018 8:25 AM
    Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    premium_icon Is the LNP at risk in its heartland?

    Politics Locals have their say on LNP leadership

    Local Partners