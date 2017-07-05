African circus set to wow Bundaberg crowds

ROLL up, roll up for a circus experience with a difference.

Cirque Africa is coming to town this weekend bringing its one of a kind show to the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

Winston Ruddle, also know as Papa Africa, is the father of African Circus and the founder, producer, and director of Cirque Africa who will be leading his troupe of 25 performers in a spectacular show of stunning costumes, acrobatics and vibrant acts.

Originally founded in Tanzania, Cirque Africa started as an underground acrobatic school in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam in 2003, but has since grown to be home to many of Africa's most notable Acrobatic circus acts.

This Saturday at 7.30pm, performing artists from six African countries including acrobats, dancers, percussionist, musicians and contortionists, will perform a 100 minute awe-inspiring show.

Tickets are on sale through the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre website or at the office in the CBD.

Tickets are $79 for adults and $49 for children under 13.