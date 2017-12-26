Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

African animals could be coming to Bundy zoo

The meerkat enclosure.
The meerkat enclosure.
by Mikayla Haupt

RESIDENTS won't have to go far to observe some of what some might call the world's most fascinating creatures.

While still at the ground work stages of building an enclosure, it appears Snakes Downunder Reptile Park may be welcoming some meerkats in the future.

The popular reptile park posted news of the new enclosure on their Facebook page recently and attracted a flood of anticipation.

In the wild, it is believed meerkats live for a decade and those who grow up in captivity reach a ripe age of 15.

The beloved creatures belong to the mongoose family and usually reach a standing hight of 25-30cm with a 20-25cm long tail.

PLAYFUL PALS: Australia Zoo's meerkats are waiting for you to visit during the school holidays.
PLAYFUL PALS: Australia Zoo's meerkats are waiting for you to visit during the school holidays. Contributed

Should the meerkats come in the new year, they will be joining a number of other Australian and foreign animals.

The park is home to a snake house, a vivarium housing dragons and frogs and a kangaroo reserve where the animals can be hand-fed.

The most recent additions to the zoo are the koalas, which you can get a photo with.

Snakes Downunder is at 51 Lucketts Road, Childers.

Open from 9am-3pm every day of the week except Wednesday.

To contact the park, phone 4126 3332.

Quick facts

Lifespan: 10 years in the wild, up to 15 in captivity.

Size: Standing: 25-30cms - a long body and short legs. Tail: 20 - 25cms.

Weight: 600g-1kg

Collective Noun: Mob

Bundaberg News Mail
Bennett urges community to help as DV cases set to spike

Bennett urges community to help as DV cases set to spike

WHILE many families celebrate this time of year domestic violence incidents are set to spike these holidays.

Bundy police called on 57-year-old fare evader

Court House Bundaberg Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail

Taxi fare evader in court

Man, 26, charged after Childers pub fight

A man has been charged following a violent late-night pub fight, which saw another man knocked to the ground and his teeth smashed.

Man to face court

Christmas brings NDIS gift

Barry Lord and his wife Doris are enjoying the NDIS and all it brings.

IWC looking after the NDIS in Bundaberg

Local Partners