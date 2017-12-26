African animals could be coming to Bundy zoo

RESIDENTS won't have to go far to observe some of what some might call the world's most fascinating creatures.

While still at the ground work stages of building an enclosure, it appears Snakes Downunder Reptile Park may be welcoming some meerkats in the future.

The popular reptile park posted news of the new enclosure on their Facebook page recently and attracted a flood of anticipation.

In the wild, it is believed meerkats live for a decade and those who grow up in captivity reach a ripe age of 15.

The beloved creatures belong to the mongoose family and usually reach a standing hight of 25-30cm with a 20-25cm long tail.

PLAYFUL PALS: Australia Zoo's meerkats are waiting for you to visit during the school holidays. Contributed

Should the meerkats come in the new year, they will be joining a number of other Australian and foreign animals.

The park is home to a snake house, a vivarium housing dragons and frogs and a kangaroo reserve where the animals can be hand-fed.

The most recent additions to the zoo are the koalas, which you can get a photo with.

Snakes Downunder is at 51 Lucketts Road, Childers.

Open from 9am-3pm every day of the week except Wednesday.

To contact the park, phone 4126 3332.

Quick facts

Lifespan: 10 years in the wild, up to 15 in captivity.

Size: Standing: 25-30cms - a long body and short legs. Tail: 20 - 25cms.

Weight: 600g-1kg

Collective Noun: Mob