Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Image from outside the Canberra home. Picture: 10 Daily
Image from outside the Canberra home. Picture: 10 Daily
Politics

AFP raid home of former media adviser

by Ally Foster
4th Sep 2019 12:37 PM

OFFICERS from the Australian Federal Police have raided the home of a former government media Adviser in Canberra this morning.

At around 9am AFP officers arrived at the home in suburb of Griffith, which belongs to a former senior media adviser within the government, according to 10 Daily.

An AFP spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au officers were executing a search warrant at the home.

"This activity does not relate to any current or impending threat to the Australian community," the spokesperson said.

"As this is an ongoing matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."

The spokesperson also confirmed the search warrant activity was in relation to a Commonwealth official.

10 Daily reporter, Jonathan Lea, said officers left the premises with bags of evidence.

More to come.

More Stories

afp afp raids government adviser

Top Stories

    REVEALED: The exciting new changes coming to city Macca’s

    premium_icon REVEALED: The exciting new changes coming to city Macca’s

    News IF YOUR morning coffee run has been thrown into chaos, fear not.

    UPDATE: Critically injured crash victim flown to Brisbane

    premium_icon UPDATE: Critically injured crash victim flown to Brisbane

    News A 45-YEAR-OLD man who was hit by a car on Friday night has been flown to Brisbane...

    • 4th Sep 2019 12:16 PM
    Mental health system 'failing': 'They tell you to f--- off'

    premium_icon Mental health system 'failing': 'They tell you to f--- off'

    News Bundaberg man opens up about mental health struggles in Bundy