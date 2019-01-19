AFL Wide Bay secure sponsor for women's competition

READY TO GO: AFL Wide Bay's Mark Mason with Takalvans' Dale Rethamel after the announcement of the new sponsor with the women's competition. The Waves' Kate Davis and Brothers Bulldogs player Daniella Baulch will compete in the competition this year.

READY TO GO: AFL Wide Bay's Mark Mason with Takalvans' Dale Rethamel after the announcement of the new sponsor with the women's competition. The Waves' Kate Davis and Brothers Bulldogs player Daniella Baulch will compete in the competition this year. Shane Jones

AUSSIE RULES: There will be more incentives for women to play in AFL Wide Bay this year after a sponsor came on board for the season.

Bundaberg-brand Takalvans is the naming rights sponsor of the women's competition for the next two years.

It is the first time in the competition's history that a major sponsor has jumped on board after it made its debut last year.

"It will be called the AFL Wide Bay Takalvans women's competition,” AFL Wide Bay sponsorship and community relationships officer Mark Mason said.

"We're able to give the women more resources and more rewards in the form of prizes at the end of season (because of the sponsor).”

The season was also officially launched as well with the competition to start on February 1 as revealed by the NewsMail last Saturday.

The first round sees Brothers Bulldogs take on The Waves on Friday night with Hervey Bay facing Bay Power and Gympie taking on Maryborough in the other games.

The sides will experience their first games this year on Saturday with Maryborough to host a carnival.

