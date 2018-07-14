AFL Wide Bay clubs are put on notice

EVADE: Hervey Bay's Travis Mills tries to avoid a tackle against Gympie. All AFL Wide Bay clubs have been put on notice after a melee between the two in round 12 forced the game to stop.

EVADE: Hervey Bay's Travis Mills tries to avoid a tackle against Gympie. All AFL Wide Bay clubs have been put on notice after a melee between the two in round 12 forced the game to stop. Valerie Horton

AUSSIE RULES: AFL Wide Bay have promised to do whatever is needed to stop melees happening in the competition.

The NewsMail can reveal all six clubs in the competition received an email from AFL Wide Bay during the bye recently to crack down on fights that have happened recently.

The round 12 clash between Gympie and Hervey Bay was stopped recently in the fourth quarter after a melee broke out between the sides.

Gympie's Lanze Magin and Hayden Graham received a three week and two week suspension from the incident.

But it hasn't been the only melee this season with other matches impacted.

It's prompted AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard to do something.

"All clubs are on notice,” he said.

"Melees are not acceptable under any circumstance and will not be tolerated in the competition.”

Stothard said no club had been singled out and everyone needed to be aware of the consequences that could occur.

"It was a blanket group email that was sent to everyone,” he said.

"We are going to do whatever it takes to stop this from happening.”

Stothard said the notice was disappointing, considering how open the competition was going this season in seniors.

Five of the six AFL Wide Bay clubs are still in contention for finals, with the final spot in the top four likely to come down to the last round.

"It's been a close competition,” he said.

"Maryborough is still struggling but they will get better.

"Anyone can win the competition from here out of the top five.”

Stothard confirmed he will attend one of the matches this weekend to make sure the game is played hard but fair.

In action this week, Brothers face Gympie, The Waves play Maryborough and Hervey Bay take on Bay Power.