Dockers win but Nat Fyfe ‘in trouble’

Nat Fyfe lies on the ground after the sickening head clash with Josh Battle.

NAT Fyfe was knocked out cold at Optus Stadium but despite that the Dockers held on for a five-point victory over St Kilda.

The Dockers led by one goal at three-quarter time before they kicked clear through two goals to Brandon Matera but the Saints fought back as Jake Gresham put his second through the big sticks.

Jack Billings then goaled again with just eight seconds on the clock to cut the margin to five points but Freo veteran David Mundy won the centre clearance as the Dockers held on for a win in the face of adversity.

While they managed to win the main talking point was yet another injury to Fyfe - this time a sickening concussion - the result of a head clash with Saints star Josh Battle.

Fyfe's eyes glazed over after the heavy contact and the footage of him leaving the field on "wobbly legs" was hard to watch.

The commentators were quick to point out just how badly Fyfe was hurt.

"Fyfe is in a lot of trouble," one said "Fyfe has been knocked out. Nat Fyfe is being carried off, his legs are so wobbly underneath him."

Fremantle confirmed Fyfe would not be back but questions will now have to be asked about whether he might be ready for next weekend's derby against West Coast.

Michael Walters was a star for the Dockers.

Michael Walters starred for Fremantle with 27 disposals, eight clearances and two goals, while Luke Ryan (32 disposals) was a rock in defence.

Jack Billings notched 32 touches and two goals for the Saints, with Gresham (20 disposals, two goals) also important.

The first term was a scrappy affair littered with ugly errors from both sides. Fremantle won the inside 50m count 20-6, but their helter-skelter entries made it tough for the forwards.

The class of Walters in tight helped clear some of the congestion, with the Dockers edging to a 13-point lead at quarter time.

Goals to Rory Lobb, Ethan Hughes, and Matt Taberner looked set to blow the game wide open as the lead ballooned to 31 points.