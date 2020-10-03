Footy star apologises to angry footy fans

A post-game brain-fade left one star copping the wrath of fans from one club. He was quick to clarify and clear up his mistake.

Charlie Cameron has apologised to angry Collingwood fans after overlooking the club following a nailbiting win on Friday night.

Cameron helped the Lions secure a home preliminary final by taking down Richmond at the Gabba, but it was post-game where he got under the skin of Magpies fans.

As he soaked in the victory, he was asked what the weeks ahead would look like for the Lions as they prepared to launch towards a potential Grand Final.

Cameron spoke about turning the focus onto their preliminary final opponents, but he overlooked Collingwood who they're a chance of facing off against.

"It's excitement, bit of relief, but obviously we've got a week off now to focus on West Coast and Geelong," he said.

"Obviously a week to recover and go again next week but we are excited and you've got to enjoy these moments. You don't play in these moments for a long time."

Collingwood fans were quick to jump at Cameron's comments and remind the star small forward they can still make it.

Cameron, who played a key role for the Lions kicking three goals, was quick to apologise to Pies fans for his oversight.

Charlie Cameron apologises to Collingwood fans after saying the Lions would play either the Eagles or Cats in the prelim. After last night's performance @CharlesRanger23 we forgive you! pic.twitter.com/IrPSrW4rZS — SuperFooty (AFL) (@superfooty) October 2, 2020

Collingwood are the underdogs for their battle with the West Coast Eagles on Saturday night (8:10pm AEST) at Optus Stadium.

The winner will advance to a semi-final showdown against Geelong who went down to Port Adelaide on Thursday night.

Cameron was at his electric best in front of a raucous Brisbane crowd on Friday, kicking three big goals.

His opener early in the second quarter brought the Lions back to level with the Tigers before he slotted another right before halftime to extend Brisbane's lead

The crowd erupted when he nailed his third in the early going of the third quarter to push the lead out to 19 points.

The Lions broke a horror 11-year drought when they took down the Tigers as they booked their spot in the AFL's final four for the first time since 2004.

Thanks to the nightmare season brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Grand Final will be played at the Gabba. Handing the Lions a key advantage if they're to advance to the big game.

