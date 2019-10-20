Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFL

AFL Schools Cup: Palm Beach Currumbin v St Augustine's

20th Oct 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

This match is now over. Come back later for a full replay of the game.

THE AFL Queensland Schools Cup state finals kick off today from the Maroochydore Multi Sports Complex on the Sunshine Coast.

We're livestreaming all the action from field No.1 throughout the day, as well as offering exclusive replays of the three final matches.

This match was the junior males grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v St Augustine's College.

NOTE: The 8.15am game between Helensvale SHS and Mountain Creek SHS is being recorded and will be put online as a replay tomorrow. 

Action from last year's 2018 State Finals.
Action from last year's 2018 State Finals.

Today's schedule:

9.45am: Senior male - Mountain Creek State High School v St Augustine's College

11.15am: Junior male grand final - Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v St Augustine's College

1pm: Senior female grand final - Palm Beach Currumbin State High School v Miami State High School

2.45pm: Senior male grand final - Helensvale State High School v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

An astounding 600 teams started in the AFL Queensland Schools Cup this year.

Schools involved in the State Finals were:

Primary Male Division (Padua College, Marymount Primary School, Stella Maris Primary School, Ryan Catholic College);

Primary Female Division (St Mary's Primary School Ipswich, Hillcrest Christian College, Walkervale State School, Kirwan State School);

Junior Male Division (Mountain Creek SHS, Helensvale SHS, St Augustine's College, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS);

Junior Female Division (Varsity State College, Kedron SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Ryan Catholic College);

Senior Male Division (Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS, St Augustine's College, Helensvale SHS);

Senior Female Division (Miami SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, The Cathedral College, Palm Beach Currumbin);

Junior Male Inclusion (Year 7-9 players identified as having a disability under the Education Adjustment Program);

Senior Male Inclusion (Year 10-12 players).

afl schools cup 2019 livestream palm beach currumbin shs st augustine's college

Top Stories

    Man goes missing after car crash in Gin Gin. Can you help?

    premium_icon Man goes missing after car crash in Gin Gin. Can you help?

    News POLICE are searching for a missing man from the Gin Gin area, who went missing from about 11am yesterday after a traffic accident occurred.

    Flood victim left high and dry by tradesman

    premium_icon Flood victim left high and dry by tradesman

    Community AFTER the floods destroyed her parents’ home three years ago, Cassandra Brown went...

    Man on run caught, released and arrested again for crime spree hours later

    premium_icon Man on run caught, released and arrested again for crime spree...

    Crime A MAN who was on the run from police after crashing his car near Childers...

    Explained: How Bundy council is using data to evolve

    premium_icon Explained: How Bundy council is using data to evolve

    News Bundaberg Regional Council is using data to examine how effective its operations...