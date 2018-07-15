Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Darcy Moore is finally back for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein
Darcy Moore is finally back for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Pies dealt late blow with Cox out

15th Jul 2018 12:13 PM
Mason Cox has been ruled out of the Magpies side. Picture: Michael Klein
Mason Cox has been ruled out of the Magpies side. Picture: Michael Klein

DARCY Moore is the cavalry and Jeremy Howe will be the general for Collingwood's young defence in their AFL clash against West Coast.

The Eagles have loaded up their attack for Sunday's match at the MCG, recalling Josh Kennedy, Jack Darling and Mark LeCras.

By contrast, the Magpies defence has lost key defender Lynden Dunn for the season with a knee reconstruction and Ben Reid also is injured.

The Pies will also be without key forward Mason Cox, who is a late out with general soreness.

Moore will return from a hamstring injury for his first game since round eight and only his fifth of the season.

He will play on either Darling or Kennedy in a crucial match-up. Howe has missed only one game this season and has finished in the top five of the club best-and-fairest voting for the past two years after joining from Melbourne.

Will the Magpies have enough defensive strength to stop the Eagles?

Also on Sundayday, North Melbourne hosts Sydney and Port Adelaide take on the Dockers.

Related Items

Top Stories

    Well-known Bargara man to leave his church and home

    premium_icon Well-known Bargara man to leave his church and home

    Local Faces I'LL be here until the bulldozers come.” Born-again Christian Miguel Vitale D'Amico doesn't have a bad word to say about a high-rise proposed for Bargara.

    BREAKING: Local fire fighters working to contain blaze

    BREAKING: Local fire fighters working to contain blaze

    Breaking Vegetation fire at Bucca

    • 15th Jul 2018 2:38 PM
    UPDATE: Chopper arrives after woman falls 15m on mountain

    UPDATE: Chopper arrives after woman falls 15m on mountain

    Breaking 24-year-old sustains back injury near summit of Mt Walsh

    • 15th Jul 2018 1:15 PM
    Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

    Former MP Leanne Donaldson named as driver in train crash

    Politics Former pollie in Brisbane hospital

    Local Partners