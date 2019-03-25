Tiger, Giant top free agency hit list
The AFL has released a list of 61 free agents who could be on the move at the end of the season.
The list, sent to all 18 clubs today, features just three restricted free agents, with star GWS midfielder Stephen Coniglio the hottest property on this year's free agency market.
Coniglio, who collected 31 disposals and three goals in a best-on-ground performance against Essendon on Sunday, is believed to have already attracted interest from Hawthorn and Carlton. But the Giants are confident he and fellow out-of-contract star Josh Kelly will re-sign.
Premiership Tiger Brandon Ellis is also a restricted free agent at the end of the season meaning Richmond can match any rival offer for the wingman, who is currently fighting to win back his spot in the best 22.
The other restricted free agent is St Kilda midfielder Jack Newnes.
There are 58 unrestricted free agents who can move to the club of their choice if they remain unsigned at the end of the season.
Adelaide, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs have the most unrestricted free agents, with five each. The Dogs' list includes Tom Liberatore, who is trying to win a new deal after returning from further knee surgery.
The AFL has changed free agency rules so all players coming out of contract after their eighth year at a club are now automatically unrestricted free agents. That makes players from Ellis and Coniglio's 2011 draft class eligible this year for the first time.
Last year two restricted free agents - Tom Lynch and Scott Lycett - changed clubs along with three unrestricted free agents - Reece Conca, Luke Dahlhaus and Alex Fasolo - plus five delisted free agents.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
GWS GIANTS
Stephen Coniglio
RICHMOND
Brandon Ellis
ST KILDA
Jack Newnes
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
ADELAIDE
Sam Jacobs, Richard Douglas, David Mackay, Andy Otten, Cam Ellis-Yolmen
BRISBANE LIONS
Ryan Lester
CARLTON
Matthew Kreuzer, Ed Curnow, Levi Casboult, Kade Simpson
COLLINGWOOD
Ben Reid, Jamie Elliott, Tyson Goldsack
ESSENDON
Mark Baguley, David Myers
FREMANTLE
Stephen Hill, David Mundy, Aaron Sandilands, Hayden Ballantyne
GEELONG
Harry Taylor, Jed Bews
GOLD COAST
Sam Day, Tom Nicholls, Alex Sexton, Michael Rischitelli
GWS GIANTS
Adam Tomlinson, Matt Buntine
HAWTHORN
Grant Birchall, Shaun Burgoyne, Paul Puopolo, Ryan Schoenmakers, Ben Stratton
MELBOURNE
Nathan Jones
NORTH MELBOURNE
Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw, Scott Thompson, Sam Wright
PORT ADELAIDE
Matthew Broadbent, Justin Westhoff
RICHMOND
Shane Edwards, David Astbury, Bachar Houli, Shaun Grigg
ST KILDA
David Armitage, Jarryn Geary
SYDNEY
Harry Cunningham, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh, Nick Smith
WEST COAST
Nic Naitanui, Chris Masten, Will Schofield, Fraser McInness
WESTERN BULLDOGS
Tory Dickson, Tom Liberatore, Dale Morris, Liam Picken, Fletcher Roberts