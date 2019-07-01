Menu
Kym Sims takes a strong overhead mark for Bay Power.
AFL Queensland suspend two players for racial vilification

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
2nd Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFL: AFL Queensland have acted quickly and decisively in relation to complaints of racial vilification stemming from a recent Wide Bay AFL match.

The Chronicle reported last Monday that the Bay Power would lodge a formal complaint to the league alleging Kym Sims was the victim of a racial slur by a Hervey Bay Bombers player in the second quarter of their round twelve clash.

The league's leading goal scorer was involved in an on-field scuffle between several players from both teams when he was allegedly told 'Get off the ground you fat f****** Asian c***'.

Umpires were forced to break up players and restore order on the field.

After the altercation, Sims immediately appeared distressed as he left the field and walked into the away team dressing room, leaving the crowd to believe he had been injured.

A disciplinary hearing into the incident was held in Hervey Bay on Friday night.

A spokesperson from AFL Queensland advised that AFL Wide Bay received two complaints of alleged racial vilification following a game between the Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power.

After an investigation and hearing AFL Queensland advised that two players had received suspensions.

It was determined at the hearing that breaches of the AFL National Vilification and Discrimination Policy had occurred during the game.

One player receiving a three match suspension and the other player receiving a one week suspension.

The Queensland AFL spokesperson reiterated that racism has no place in the game or society.　

"AFL Queensland are united in condemning racial abuse and committed to our vision of making AFL the most progressive and accessible team sport in Queensland.”

President of AFL Wide Bay Anthony Stothard agreed with the statement issued by AFL Queensland.

"I totally agree, there is no place for this type of behaviour in sport or in society,” Stothard said.

The Hervey Bay Bombers and Bay Power clubs are yet to comment on the outcome of the hearing.

　

