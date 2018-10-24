Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
Another scandal has reportedly hit the AFL.
AFL

AFL star battling cheating, sexting allegations

24th Oct 2018 10:52 AM

AN AFL star is reportedly at the centre of an ugly relationship breakdown with his ex girlfriend.

According to reports, the football star's ex-girlfriend has posted several screengrabs of the player's messages to other women.

Screengrabs of the unverified messages circulating on social media on Wednesday accuse the player of sending several lewd messages to a number of women.

The messages also mention drug taking.

The Herald Sun reported on Wednesday the messages were unleashed by the player's ex-girlfriend, who was able to access them through the player's iCloud storage.

Unverified screengrabs show the player allegedly discussing hiding his romantic affairs with one woman from his girlfriend.

Another image shows a conversation between the player and a woman discussing a sex act.

It comes just one day after AFL star Shane Mumford was filmed snorting a white powder in a three-year-old video.

Related Items

Show More
afl cheating scandal editors picks texting scandal

Top Stories

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport New Bargara Golf Club president Janine Smith hopes she can still have time to do one thing as she begins her tenure as boss; her gardening.

    • 24th Oct 2018 10:26 AM
    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Oodies gets country with touring artists

    premium_icon Oodies gets country with touring artists

    News Marsten and Georgia bring tour to Bundy

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Planet protector: Young girl picks up 1000 straws

    Planet protector: Young girl picks up 1000 straws

    Community Young Lyla spent her weekend making an impact for wildlife

    Local Partners