AFL great calls out social media troll

Jimmy Bartel received an ugly reply to his domestic violence post from a social media troll.

Jimmy Bartel received an ugly reply to his domestic violence post from a social media troll.

FORMER Geelong star Jimmy Bartel has hit back at a social media troll after receiving a vile Instagram message.

Bartel, 36, the former AFL star turned media personality, shared a post to his personal account on Friday where he labelled Rowan Baxter a "coward".

"No excuse or reasoning can ever condone the actions of this man. No matter what the circumstances are, to do what you did is pure cowardice, weakness and a blatant disregard for your family's life. I hope you rot in hell," Bartel captioned an image of Baxter and Hannah Clarke.

"Again another woman and her family die at the hands of DV in this country, this should never happen. Our system once again, has failed Hannah and her children. If you change nothing, nothing will change. To all of Hannah Clarke's family, everyone's condolences are with you."

The family were killed when their car was set alight on Wednesday morning in Camp Hill, Brisbane.

However, Bartel received an ugly reply to his post from a social media troll who suggested the brutal incident was the "emotional equivalent" to the star leaving his wife, Nadia, last year.

"Shut up you cheated on your wife it's the emotional equivalent," the message read.

Jimmy Bartel labels Rowan Baxter a "coward"

Bartel shared the reply to his followers, captioning the post: "A marriage breakdown is NOT murdering your wife and kids! Tearing down people trying to highlight a major issue in this country is not the way forward."

The former AFL star has long been an advocate for domestic violence victims after revealing his own experience's growing up.

Back in 2016 he revealed his mother had been a victim of domestic violence at the hands of his late father.

"I remember Mum being on the floor in the hallway - he had repeatedly hit her, and she was trying to crawl away from him," Bartel said.

"I tried to get in between him and Mum, and I was the next to get thrown, into an old-fashioned bureau. He belted Mum one more time before he left. That was a major turning point in my life."

Bartel continues to use his voice to call out domestic violence.

Bartel made headlines last year when his high-profiled marriage fell apart.

The Herald Sun first reported pair had split and confirmed the news through "a source close to the couple", who were both spotted without their wedding rings.

Nadia and Jimmy Bartel, February 2019. Picture: @nadiabartel/Instagram

Bartel addressed the marriage breakdown on 3AW's pre-game AFL coverage days after the news came to light and asked for privacy.

"It's not great, but I am probably not going to provide any commentary on it," Bartel said.

"I know I am in the public eye and people are interested, but it is a private matter and I ask for a bit of respect because obviously Nadia and the boys (are) involved.

"I still enjoy coming to work and I love working with everybody in football. I love the game so I can't see why I wouldn't keep showing up for work."