Is Hodge trying to recruit Cyril to Lions?

Is Luke Hodge trying to recruit Hawthorn premiership teammate Cyril Rioli to Brisbane. Picture: David Caird.

THE manager of Cyril Rioli has this morning emphatically denied reports the four-time Hawthorn premiership player could end up with former captain Luke Hodge at Brisbane next year.

Adam Ramanauskas said he had been contacted by four clubs since Rioli's retirement last month about him playing on but none of those conversations were continuing.

"No, he won't be playing. He's going to Darwin to live and to start the next phase of his life," Ramanauskas said on RSN927.

"I've had four clubs contact me on Cyril Rioli and that was probably two weeks after he decided to retire and there has been no further conversation from any of those four clubs."

Former Geelong star Ronnie Burns made the claim on the Marngrook Footy Show last night Rioli is being coaxed by former Hawthorn teammate Hodge to join the Lions next year

However it was immediately denied on Twitter by Hodge.

"First I've heard of it mate," Hodge wrote, replying to a tweet about the claim.

"Would love to know his source though."

Rioli, who turned 29 last month, announced his retirement from the Hawks last month to move home to Darwin and spend more time with family.

Essendon great Tim Watson said it made sense Rioli would be contacted about continuing his career and he would not be surprised in the slightest if the silky forward did return to the AFL.

"Why wouldn't you pick up the phone and make that call?," Watson said on SEN radio.

"I wouldn't be shocked at all (if Rioli came out of retirement)."

Rioli finished his career on 189 AFL games but managed just 11 in his final two seasons due to injury.

