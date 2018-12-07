Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Gaff copped an eight-match ban for punching Docker Andrew Brayshaw. Picture: Jason Edwards
Andrew Gaff copped an eight-match ban for punching Docker Andrew Brayshaw. Picture: Jason Edwards
AFL

AFL planning crackdown on niggle

by Jon Ralph
7th Dec 2018 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE AFL Commission will on Monday consider a crackdown on the minor incidents that lead to Andrew Gaff-style punches rather than the actual king hits.

AFL football boss Steve Hocking has strongly considered a red card system after punches like Gaff's hit on Andrew Brayshaw in Round 20 and Tom Bugg's 2017 punch on Callum Mills.

But instead of that red card system, he has instead put a proposal to the Commission about the niggling tactics that often see players retaliate with strikes.

Hocking believes those hits and bumps are "cheap shots", adamant players have a part to play in conducting themselves within the spirit of the game.

Hitting players with greater fines or even suspensions for minor tummy taps and bumps off the ball would have ramifications on the Brownlow and put the AFL at odds with players.

 

Under the 2018 tribunal guidelines an intentional, low impact hit to the body saw a player receive a first fine of $2000 (with a guilty plea), a second fine of $3000 and a third fine of $5000.

Any intentional, low impact hit to the head or neck area resulted in a one-week suspension and saw players ineligible for the Brownlow Medal.

This year there were 272 charges laid against AFL players - up from 160 last year - with 113 more players fined for the kind of punches Hocking wants eradicated.

This kicking action from Toby Greene caused a lot of controversy. Picture: Phil Hillyard
This kicking action from Toby Greene caused a lot of controversy. Picture: Phil Hillyard

The league will also consider the kind of incidents that saw GWS forward Toby Greene approaching the ball with his studs up, often collecting opponents in the process.

The league had seemed intent on introducing a red card earlier in the year, Hocking saying of the review: "This is about headquarters staying ahead of the game. If society starts to change we need to be leading that."

But Hocking said last month he wanted to get to the source of bigger hits, with Fremantle's Brayshaw checking the run of Gaff before the incident.

Banning him from trying to prevent Gaff getting to the ball would open a can of worms given it is a common move to try to limit the effectiveness of star players.

Players often push or buffet rivals around a stoppage without expecting to be king-hit as a result.

"I think too often we do just look at the end outcome rather than the standard of behaviour that potentially escalates to that level," Hocking said.

"I've been very clear since I've been in the role, I'd like to see that stamped out of the game.

"The cheap shots, they're just a waste of energy, I think there's plenty of opportunities for players to display their courage and commitment to the game without impeding players unnecessarily. We'll tighten it up, definitely."

More Stories

afl afl commission andrew gaff niggling
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'POOR EFFORT': Resident fuming over 'patch-job' roadworks

    premium_icon 'POOR EFFORT': Resident fuming over 'patch-job' roadworks

    News A BUNDABERG region resident is seething after he almost got bogged in some poorly-marked roadworks during this morning's school-run.

    Heat goes on land clearing laws

    premium_icon Heat goes on land clearing laws

    Environment FIRES: Heat to go on vegetation management laws.

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    UPDATE: Man in custody in Calliope, assisting police

    News Police have set up a crime scene at a caravan park in CQ.

    Change of colour for chemist developer

    premium_icon Change of colour for chemist developer

    Council News Colour to change on the old Church Pharmacy wall

    Local Partners