Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Tigers coach Damien Hardwick’s press conference was railroaded by an accusation his players are getting too friendly with a teammate.
Crime

Footy club hit with player sexual assault allegation

by Russell Gould
7th Aug 2020 1:15 PM

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick cut his weekly press conference short on Friday after being hit with accusations of alleged sexual assault among his players.

It was alleged by veteran reporter Hugh Riminton that Tiger defenders Nick Vlaustin and Jayden Short were involved in the incidents involving teammate Mabior Chol.

Two incidents were allegedly caught on camera in the change rooms, after last week's win over Brisbane and the previous clash with the Western Bulldogs.

The vision is being circulated on social media, allegedly showing Vlaustin putting his finger up the anus of Chol.

It was alleged the footage also shows Valutin grabbing the genitals of Chol three times.

Short allegedly was filmed grabbing Chol's genitals after the game against the Western Bulldogs the following week.

Hardwick didn't answer any of the allegations, and a club spokesman entered the press conference, being done via Zoom, to say the coach and the club had "no knowledge" of the incident.

No complaints have been made by Chol but some fans took issue with the vision.

 

 

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

Originally published as AFL club hit with player groping complaint

 

More Stories

afl mabior chol sexual assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Career pathways on show at Dorrie Day

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Career pathways on show at Dorrie Day

        News ‘Dorrie’ means to ‘come and have a look’, which is exactly what the day was all about.

        How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Premium Content How phone bug brought meth-dealing mechanic undone

        Crime Court hears seller had “significant customer network”.

        REVEALED: Number of active self-quarantines in Wide Bay

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of active self-quarantines in Wide Bay

        Health NEW data revealed by Queensland Health shows how many people have been subjected to...

        Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        Premium Content Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        News Facilities on the ground floor include a heated rehab pool with stairs and a...