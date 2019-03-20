‘Drinking with mates’: Hogan details emerge

More details have emerged surrounding the Jesse Hogan incident. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)AFL: Fremantle star Jesse Hogan has been stood down for alcohol related issues.

Stood-down Fremantle recruit Jesse Hogan flouted a club booze ban by drinking with school mates to celebrate his imminent club debut, according to Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph.

Hogan has been made ineligible for Round 1 selection after showing up at training "in no fit state". The Dockers said Hogan made "some poor choices" with alcohol consumption due to his clinical anxiety.

But Fremantle believes reports of rib damage suffered in an incident at a Mandurah pub are not true, according to Ralph, with suggestions Hogan was instead at a private house.

Speaking to 7NEWS, Dockers coach Ross Lyon said the club hadn't banned Hogan from playing.

"In regards to 'suspended' with Jesse, that's not completely accurate," he said.

"It's a mental health issue and Jesse needs professional support to work through and get him back available for playing."

"Not only did he turn up late and in no fit state for that training session, which of course has lead to the subsequent Round 1 ban, but he was also flouting a booze ban over that weekend," Ralph said on Fox Sports News' AFL Tonight.

"Only seven days before the clash with North Melbourne. And that's why the club and the leadership group were so filthy with what he did.

"So instead of staying away, getting up for a seven or eight o'clock session, he indulged in a Saturday drinking session with his school friends at a private house to celebrate his imminent Freo debut.

"We've all seen the videos, we've all seen the photos, and yet he felt he had worked so hard that he almost needed to go out and recognise that. He turned up in no fit state for that session, you can just imagine Ross Lyon as he rolled in - to be a fly on the wall there would've been quite extraordinary.

"There's been talk about rib damage, potentially broken ribs at a Mandurah pub, out in the back of that pub. Freo doesn't believe that's true, they believe that he was drinking with his mates."

"As for the anxiety stuff, people close to him today said he has been battling anxiety all through his career, from the five years and 71 games at Melbourne," he said.

"Clearly there's going to be levels of anxiety, but that certainly had been diagnosed some time ago, and he'd always felt that pressure there. He not only has consultations with an internal psychologist, but he also sees an external psychologist which the club has accessed for him.

"He laid bare all of the issues that he had when he said I want to come to Fremantle, and yet they still felt that they could get him across the line. And yet clearly he has got some significant issues there that Melbourne knew about.

"They were pretty thrilled to get rid of him, let's call a spade a spade, and now Fremantle has taken a significant risk - and right now it seems to have backfired."

Jesse Hogan during the JLT Cup.

That led Ralph to question the decision making, both in the past and present, of the Dockers.

"It's all very well to get a star forward, but you need to get one that's going to get on the paddock," he said.

"I think what's quite remarkable now is to look back at that 2015 comment from Ross Lyon, when the late Colin Sylvia ... was demoted back to the state league. They said at that stage we were going to conduct a review into how we bring in players.

"And now there have been more and more troublesome players; Cam McCarthy, Harley Bennell, Hogan, Shane Kersten is seen to be not a very popular member ... they've brought another ratbag in.

"That's for them to work through - quite clearly they were just so desperate for a forward, of any stock, that they were prepared to take the risks with him.

"There's been more sightings of this bloke than Elvis over the summer, and we've seen the concrete evidence this week. To be compared to someone out there like Ben Cousins, as Basil Zempilas did today, phwoar. That's a real warning sign."

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp