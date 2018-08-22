Affordable quality in a great location

Coffee at Dayzees is a welcome addition to the suburb of Avenell Heights

Mike Knott

WHETHER a house or a unit, Avenell Heights is continuing to be a place of choice for those investing in Bundaberg.

Housing in this area has remained fairly consistent with the median sale price at $244,000 while the unit price is $218,000.

Galaxy Real Estate principal Cheryle Rayson said buyers had been keen to invest in areas such as Avenell Heights.

"Lower priced properties have a really good return because this suburb has all the key ingredients including schools, shops and transport,” she said.

"Rental demand is very strong in that area because of the variety of options available and the area offers a mix of new builds as well as some renovation activity.

"Owner occupiers like it because it's affordable, near the Ring Road and again has all the key ingredients of a great neighbourhood - schools, shops and transport.”

One local business that was attracted to the relaxed ease of Avenell Heights was Coffee at Dayzees with owner Anne Neubecker saying it has proven to be a fantastic decision

"Since opening my doors on Thursday, March 1, business has surely boomed and you can't miss the coffee shop given the fantastic artwork on the building, which has been done by Mark from MarkArt.

"I think it has been a good move from the hustle of Bourbong St, as the neighbours in Avenell Heights are all so friendly and supportive to Dayzees and to make life so much easier.”

Coffee at Dayzees has a very relaxed atmosphere with Anne and her team working hard to make their customers feel welcome, whether it be a takeaway coffee, which is still their beautiful Botanica coffee, or a sit-down meal to enjoy.

It is clear from her excitement and passion about Dayzees that Anne is realising a dream and she continues to appreciate the people who walk through her doors, who are not only customers.

"They become very dear to me. They are the backbone of your business.

"Dayzees is a pet-friendly shop, so if you are at Boreham Park with the children and the puppy dogs, feel free to drop in and say hi and grab a coffee and cake because we also do treats for your fur babies too.”

Avenell Heights is an interesting mix of old and new homes making some elements very affordable with a median sale price of $244,000 and through being well located on the edge of town, Avenell Heights is basically 10 minutes from town, Bargara, Innes Park and Elliott Heads making it very attractive both to families and of course renters who enjoy that convenience.

This simple access can also be seen by how close it is to the ring road, which is an easy and convenient way for the people of Bundaberg to get around the city and on its completion it took much of the heavy traffic away from Walker St and out of residential areas.

While having a peaceful community and also access to quality schooling opportunities, one thing a visitor to Avenell Heights cannot go past is Boreham Park.

This is an incredibly well laid-out and spacious park, with a wealth of colours, sounds and even mounds for those wanting to do a few tricks on their bikes, but when it comes to what truly stands out about this park it is a real toss-up between the monorail and the flying fox.

Boreham Park is the only playground that houses a children's pedal-powered monorail, as well as flying foxes/zip lines, climbing equipment, swings, bike trails, basketball hoops and football goals. There is fun for the adults too with an exercise circuit that can be done at your own pace.

Affordability, quality housing, close to amenities and an amazing park to boot - Avenell Heights is a great place to live.