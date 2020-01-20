Aeromedical facility on track to open soon

THE long awaited LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctors aeromedical facility is on track to open in about a months' time.

Expected to be ready in the middle of February, the joint, purpose-built, aeromedical base and patient transfer facility would enable both rotary and fixed-wing aircrafts to be housed in the same facility and an undercover patient transfer facility.

The construction of the new base is also set to provide dedicated accommodation for more patients and operational crews, clinical training and simulation rooms, public meeting spaces, as well as onsite engineering and maintenance facilities.

At the sod-turning ceremony in April last year federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced $3 million to the $6 million facility which would revolutionise the region's aeromedical capabilities.

According to the project's site, the RFDS and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue transport some 3500-plus patients from the Bundaberg catchment region, either in a lifesaving medical emergency or to access specialist care or surgical services in a hospital setting each year.

For more information about the new Bundaberg aeromedical facility and organisations, head to https://www.bundybase.org.au.