Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new aeromedical base at Bundaberg Airport.
The new aeromedical base at Bundaberg Airport. Mike Knott
News

Aeromedical facility on track to open soon

20th Jan 2020 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE long awaited LifeFlight and Royal Flying Doctors aeromedical facility is on track to open in about a months' time.

Expected to be ready in the middle of February, the joint, purpose-built, aeromedical base and patient transfer facility would enable both rotary and fixed-wing aircrafts to be housed in the same facility and an undercover patient transfer facility.

The construction of the new base is also set to provide dedicated accommodation for more patients and operational crews, clinical training and simulation rooms, public meeting spaces, as well as onsite engineering and maintenance facilities.

At the sod-turning ceremony in April last year federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt announced $3 million to the $6 million facility which would revolutionise the region's aeromedical capabilities.

According to the project's site, the RFDS and RACQ LifeFlight Rescue transport some 3500-plus patients from the Bundaberg catchment region, either in a lifesaving medical emergency or to access specialist care or surgical services in a hospital setting each year.

For more information about the new Bundaberg aeromedical facility and organisations, head to https://www.bundybase.org.au.

lifeflight medicine
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Business is booming on the Barrier Reef

        News Data shows South Great Barrier Reef is fast becoming a tourist hotspot

        UPDATE: Man in his 50s reportedly bitten by snake

        premium_icon UPDATE: Man in his 50s reportedly bitten by snake

        News A rescue helicopter has been tasked to Kalpowar after a patient sustained a...

        Thief takes off with nine sets of male and female undies

        premium_icon Thief takes off with nine sets of male and female undies

        Offbeat Do you know who the underwear bandit is?

        • 20th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        Biggenden hospital site approaches 100th year

        premium_icon Biggenden hospital site approaches 100th year

        Health The Biggenden Hospital site is approaching its 100th year and the auxiliary need...