AERIAL SUPPORT: Waterbombers using water, foam to fight fire

THERE’S dozens of boots on the ground fighting fires, but there’s also four fixed-wing waterbombers and QFES and HQ Plantation heli pack waterbombers attacking the head of the fire from above.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector for the Bundaberg region Archie Andrews said aerial support was “absolutely crucial” to the fire fighting efforts in the region.

He said without them, there was no way they would be able to get a handle on the blazes raging, and without a ground crew ready to provide refills of fuel and water, they couldn’t do their job.

Rural Fire Service personnel replenish water bombers at Bundaberg Airport.

While helicopters have the capacity to get water from nearby water supplies like dams, the fixed wings need to return to base for refuelling.

Mr Andrews said the crews were using water with a small concentration of phos-chek foam to drop on the fires.

The foam provides a greater capacity for water to stick and helps to cool the fire to a lower temperature, reducing the chance for a fire to flare up again.

Mr Andrews said the cooler temps also made it easier for ground crews to get into the area, if accessible, and mop up.

He said they weren’t using any gel or other products with a dye in them to fight the fire.

With all aircrafts under the guidance of the air attack supervisor, Mr Andrews said the supervisor directs the pilots on where to hit next.