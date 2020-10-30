Menu
News

Aerial photos reveal staggering spread of illegal campfire

Carlie Walker
30th Oct 2020 4:00 PM
THE extent of a wildfire caused by an illegal campfire on Fraser Island has been revealed in a series of aerial photos.

Hervey Bay's Gayle Kee shared the photos, taken from her light plane, which shows the fire and how close the blaze came to homes in Orchid Beach.

Fire crews and rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service have been kept busy fighting the blaze.

According to the Department of Environment and Science, the wildlife has burned through about 3000 hectares of land on Fraser Island.

There is no current threat to lives or property.

Visitors have been reminded to light fires in designated areas and out them put with water.

