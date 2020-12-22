Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
Fireys are battling a blaze at Baffle Creek (image is a file image).
News

Aerial help called in for bushfire, road closures expected

Crystal Jones
22nd Dec 2020 12:17 PM

AERIAL crews have been called in to help deal with a bushfire burning north of Bundaberg.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene in the vicinity of Fernfield and Coast Rds behind the Wartburg State School and the Baffle Creek Sport and Recreation Centre.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze with aerial support.

Nearby residents may be affected by smoke throughout the day.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Drivers should act with caution and to conditions as road closures are expected throughout the day.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.

More Stories

baffle creek bushfires
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four people charged over illegal campfire on Fraser

        Premium Content Four people charged over illegal campfire on Fraser

        News A QPS spokesperson said rangers attended and located a campfire that was covered in sand though still radiating heat.

        Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

        Premium Content Horse-drawn sulky stolen, can you help find it?

        News Police are asking anyone who may have seen people foaling around the area to come...

        Man jailed after violent home invasion

        Premium Content Man jailed after violent home invasion

        News The court heard the man used a baseball bat to assault a person he knew.

        That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        Premium Content That time in ‘94 when Bundy took the cake for complaining

        News Bundaberg residents were considered the state’s biggest whingers in 1994, but a...