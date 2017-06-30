AEIOU workshop and info day

The AEIOU workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 8.

AEIOU Bundaberg will host an open day for families and carers on Tuesday, August 8.

The event will be an opportunity to see first-hand how the organisation is creating a lifetime of opportunities for young children with autism.

Parents and caregivers will be given insight into the AEIOU Foundation's early intervention autism-specific program and can witness the evidence-based program in action, meet qualified staff and ask questions.

Attendees are also invited to a free workshop providing skills and techniques to address challenging behaviours.

The AEIOU program is fundable through the NDIS.

The workshop will provide information on how the organisation can assist families in this process.

AEIOU is a leading provider of autism early intervention and family support in Australia.

Head along to the open day at 6 University Dr from 9am.

Registrations are essential - phone 4155 0399 or email Bundaberg@aeiou.org.au.

Parents are requested to make alternative care arrangements for children on the day.