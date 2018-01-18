Menu
AEIOU open day focuses on autism information

OPEN DAY: AEIOU will open its doors today to provide education and autism support in Bundaberg. Photo Contributed
FAMILIES and carers of children with autism have the opportunity to learn first-hand how intensive early intervention develops essential life skills and creates lifelong opportunities.

Local specialist autism early intervention provider AEIOU Bundaberg will open its doors to interested families today, to provide information and insight on how the AEIOU program develops functional communication, behaviour, social and independence skills and gives children and their families the best chance to reach their full potential.

As well as touring the centre and meeting the team of autism specific educators and therapists, parents can attend a short workshop.

Head along to 6 University Drive, Branyan at 9.30am.

Registrations are essential.

Phone Kerri-Leigh Bacelar on 4155 0399 or email bundaberg@aeiou.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail
