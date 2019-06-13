Advocate admits 'vicious' posts were to get nurse sacked

Aged-care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown is being sued for defamation.

A BUNDABERG woman has admitted to making a series of "vicious” Facebook posts in an attempt to get a Millmerran aged care nurse sacked.

In October 2017, aged care advocate Heather Mansell-Brown made a series of Facebook comments alleging Maxine Noone abused alcohol on the job, forged staff signatures and altered patient medication. She also claimed Ms Noone had been "escorted” from a previous place of work.

Ms Noone, the director of nursing at Milmerran Centenary Retirement Village, has sued Ms Mansell-Brown for defamation.

In Brisbane District Court on Thursday, Ms Mansell-Brown admitted she had never met Ms Noone and still wanted to see her sacked.

Ms Mansell-Brown admitted to the court calling Ms Noone a "viper” was a vicious comment.

She then admitted her claim Ms Noone had been "escorted” from a previous job was false when shown a document stating Ms Noone had in fact been made redundant.

She told the court she had never put her allegations to Ms Noone or to the nursing home board.

But Ms Mansell-Brown refused to apologise to Ms Noone and said she still wanted to see her sacked.

The court also heard from Millmerran doctor Andrew Reedy who said he believed Ms Noone had been drunk on two occasions he dealt with her at the nursing home.

Dr Reedy also detailed "absolutely horrendous” bedsores he found on 94-year-old nursing home patient Ruth Carter on February 6, 2017.

Members of the public broke into tears as Dr Reedy gave evidence about the extent of the woman's wounds.

Mrs Carter died the next day.

The court also heard from Toowoomba Chronicle journalist Matthew Newton who wrote a number of articles outlining allegations of patient mistreatment at the nursing home.

The articles did not mention Ms Noone by name and did not make any allegations against her.

The hearing will continue Friday.

- NewsRegional