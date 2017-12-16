Menu
Advice available after OP results are revealed

CQUniversity will host a change of preference online chat session today from 8am-noon.
STUDENTS who don't get the OP result they hoped for, or expected, when results are released this morning can immediately get some help about what to do.

CQUniversity will host a change of preference online chat session today from 8am-noon and a drop-in information session at the Bundaberg campus on Monday from 9am-1pm.

The events will help prospective students with any queries they may have around their OP results or if they may just be looking for some clarity before deciding on their final preferences.

CQUniversity marketing assistant Hannah Carr said her team would be ready to answer any question regarding QTAC and OP results.

"Be sure to have your QTAC login details handy when you come but, otherwise, just pop in and have a chat to us,” she said.

Register for Monday's session at www.cqu.edu.au.

Topics:  cquniversity bundaberg op result

