Advertisement: New Bundy fitness craze set to be Smash HIIT

WE ALL know we should be staying active but finding the time can be a real challenge, especially as winter sets in and the days get shorter.

Improvements Fitness Centre, Bundaberg's largest gym, thinks it has the solution providing CBD workers with a fast, effective and flexible workout in the heart of town.

The new Smash HIIT circuit runs for two hours, three days per week, allowing participants to turn up when it suits them and to stay as little or as long as they like.

Owner and manager Courtney Barbera said they were always trying to find ways to make it easier for people to stay fit and healthy.

"I saw something like this being offered in Brisbane and I was really keen to replicate a similar version and bring it to Bundaberg,” she said.

The circuit workout is designed and delivered by a fitness professional, ensuring participants receive instruction on correct technique and form.

Each circuit takes 15 minutes to complete, including rest stations to ensure participants get the full benefit of a High Intensity Interval Training workout.

"Basically, participants can come in and do one circuit or four, depending on how much time they have,” Courtney said.

"They don't have to worry about getting out of the office on time for the start of a group workout - whenever they arrive, they can start.

"This makes it the most flexible and convenient workout in town.”

High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) has become popular in recent years because it provides an effective but fast workout.

By undertaking exercises for a short period of time followed by a short rest, participants can exercise at a much higher intensity than in a typical cardio workout.

This style of workout accelerates fat burning and activates the "afterburn effect” where participants maintain a higher resting metabolic rate and burn more calories after the workout.

Due to their ability to deliver big results in a short amount of time, HIIT workouts have become a favourite among those wanting to lose weight as well as those wanting to achieve a toned look while improving cardiovascular endurance and strength (overall fitness).

"People often believe they have to stay in the gym for an hour to burn 600 calories; in our tailored workouts we do this in less than 30 minutes,” Courtney said.

"Our Smash HIIT Circuits will contain a combination of bodyweight resistance exercises, plyometrics, unilateral and strength building exercises.

"Every circuit provides a full body workout designed to stimulate as many muscles as possible to accelerate fat burning and improve fitness.

"Because they are all designed and supervised by a fitness professional, we can make adjustments to individual exercises to allow for people's fitness levels and physical capabilities, making it a perfect workout for beginners through to advanced.”

Smash HIIT Circuits start on May 29 and will run from noon-2pm every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Non-members are welcome.

For more information,

phone owner-manager Courtney Barbera

on 4153 6450