Ads give snapshot of life in 1940s Bundaberg

WARMING UP: An ad for Weet-Bix suggested serving with hot milk on "wintry days”. News

ADVERTISEMENTS are a great source of information about the past.

They are a reflection of society: of trends, of tastes and of the consumers they are targeting.

A look at the advertisements in the Bundaberg News-Mail of August 20, 1947, reveals much about Bundaberg at the time.

Fridges, frocks and fun were a big focus in the post-war period.

Unsurprisingly, fashion was a popular subject, with front-page advertisements for Buss and Turner department store, a Reddan and Mellow spring fashion show and floral cotton and silk dress material at Yareds.

Inside, an ad for Rockman's on Bourbong St, still in business today, promotes floral cotton frocks, available in blue, red and green, for 29 shillings and 11 pence.

John Black Pty Ltd - which could be reached by phoning 67 - announced the release of new McCall lingerie patterns, including "a slip you can wear under anything” and "an easy to make bra and pantie set”.

The post-war period brought many mod cons that we take for granted today.

The Wide Bay Regional Electricity Board - forerunner of Ergon and Energex - didn't have fridges but did sell hot water systems and bath heaters, which were also available "on the easiest of terms” at its Woongarra St showrooms.

The year 1947 marked the return of refrigerators to Bundaberg for the first time since 1940, with supply affected by World War II.

You could see Frigidaire models on display at Carl Nielson's Showroom while "Cold Flame” fridges were available at J.R. McCracken with "low deposits” and "easy repayments”.

Wittkopp and Co plumbers pitched their water connection services by describing running water in the kitchen as a "real boon” and "the desire of every housewife”.

Those housewives were also the target of advertisements for Weetbix (which recommended serving with hot water on cold days), Koala Custard Powder, cheap beans and Simpson's Flour.

The makers of various lotions, potions and pills were also big advertisers. There was Vicks VapoRub and Dr Mackenzie's Menthoids, said to provide relief from arthritis, aches and pains, sciatica and lumbago.

The back page of the Bundaberg News-Mail was reserved for cinema advertising, split between the Paramount, Austral, Wintergarden and Olympia theatres.

Showing at the Olympia - which lives on today as the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre - were The Star Maker starring Bing Crosby and Texas Rangers Ride Again, as well as a Tom and Jerry film - Puss in Toots.