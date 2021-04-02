Menu
Police rescued two fishos after the pair’s boat suffered engine trouble and became adrift in pitch darkness.
Adrift fishos rescued in middle of the night

by ALICIA PERERA
2nd Apr 2021 10:21 AM
NT POLICE rescued two fishos in the early hours of this morning after the pair's boat encountered engine trouble and became adrift in Darwin Harbour.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Siiri Tennosaar said about 12.40am, police received a call from two men aged 60 and 70 on a night fishing trip who said their dinghy was experiencing engine trouble, leaving them adrift in the harbour.

She said after the men were able to provide their co-ordinates, NT Police,with the help of an Australian Border Force vessel, found them and towed their boat to shore.

Snr Sgt Tennosaar said the incident was a good safety reminder for people planning to head out on the water this Easter long weekend, when police resources would be stretched.

"Our main message is for people to make sure their safety equipment is in check and in good working order," she said.

"They should make sure they have their phones and other communication devices.

"And most of all, they should make sure their relatives or friends are aware of where they're planning go and when they're planning to come back, so if they do get into strife, someone knows where they are, even if everything else fails."

alicia.perera@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Adrift fishos rescued from Darwin Harbour in middle of the night

