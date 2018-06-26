ADORABLE: Unique, fluffy cows are just too cute to eat

FLUFFY, fun-loving and full of life, Junabee farmer Amanda Hildred is breeding a unique strain of cattle that are "far too cute to eat".

Striking, with their soft winter coats and large horns, Mrs Hildred is often swamped by tourists and travellers who can't resist stopping when they see her adorable cows.

A breed that originated in Scotland, Highlander cattle are a hardy strain of cattle that traditionally use their large horns to dig and forage for food.

They maintain their condition very well during the drought.

But Mrs Hildred keeps her beloved beasts quiet and content by feeding them hay twice a day.

"They are just like big puppy dogs, they are gorgeous," she said.

LOVE: Amanda Hildred and her daughters Hayley and Alana reckon their gorgeous animals are far too cute to become dinner. Marian

So fun-loving are these animals, the calves have been known to play with a big beach ball.

Mrs Hildred said the market for Scottish Highlander Cattle was growing as they became a popular tourist attraction.

"A lot of people buy them for bed and breakfasts," she said.

"They are a beautiful-natured animal and they all have names. I couldn't bring myself to eat them."

Mrs Hildred first came across the unique breed 11 years ago, when she was looking for something "a little bit different" to run on her farm.

CUTE: This little calf has been known to play with a big beach ball. Marian

"We wanted something a bit different not just your run of the mill Hereford cattle."

Scottish Highlander Cattle are a valuable breed, with 6-month-old beasts selling for around $1000.

The drought has meant Mrs Hildred had to de-stock, but she's expecting two calves in September.

"I breed them as pets but I do sell them to a niche market for a tourist attraction," she said.

She is in the process of joining the Scottish Highlander Association and introducing new bloodlines into her herd.

More photos and information about her cattle can be found on her Facebook page: Hildaroo Scottish Highlander Cattle.