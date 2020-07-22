Adorable new photos of Prince George for seventh birthday

Kensington Palace has released two new photos of Prince George taken in honour of his seventh birthday.

In the new photos, taken earlier this month by his mother, the seven-year-old is all smiles as he embraces the great outdoors wearing camouflage.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, 38, and Prince William, 38, have been living at Anmer Hall - the family's home in Norfolk - with their three children since March.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte began homeschooling as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in Britain.

The young royals, third and fourth in line to the throne, have been taught at home following advice from their $A40,000-a-year school.

Princess Charlotte turned five in May and Prince Louis turned two in April.

For George's sixth birthday last year, the third-in-line to the British throne was enjoying a low-key celebration in Mustique, where Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids were holidaying.

A photo released by Prince William and Kate of Prince George last year. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

George was seen laughing and smiling up at his mother as she snapped away.

The Royal Mint in the UK cast a series of special coins to mark the occasion. The 750 limited-edition gold sovereigns, technically worth just £5 ($A9), were priced at £500 ($A900) each and sold out rapidly.

Meanwhile, according to The Sun, George is one of the Queen's favourite family members, and regularly spoils him with presents when he stays over at Buckingham Palace.

George famously came up with a new nickname for his great-grandmother - "Gan Gan" - which helped cement her affection for him.

"The doting Queen takes time to select little presents that she leaves at the foot of George's bed every time he stays over," Fabulous magazine reported, adding that she "goes out of her way to spend time with him".

Originally published as Adorable new photos of Prince George