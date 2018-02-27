Menu
LOVABLE FACE: Hooroo was up for adoption.
News

Adoption sale a success in Bundy

27th Feb 2018 9:27 AM

THE price was right for Bundaberg residents on the weekend when they took advantage of the RSPCA's statewide adoption sale.

More than 40 animals were adopted locally, while throughout Queensland a staggering 1059 animals, birds and reptiles found new homes during the three-day Clear the Shelters campaign.

"It's beyond our wildest expectations,” RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"Not only would we like to thank the army of volunteers that made it such a success, but we'd also like to thank the media that helped us promote the event,” Mr Beatty said.

Late Sunday there were just two cats remaining at the Bundaberg shelter.

Bundaberg News Mail
