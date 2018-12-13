Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: The NewsMail's Carissa Fischer and Tahlia Stehbens are urging people to get behind the 2018 Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: The NewsMail's Carissa Fischer and Tahlia Stehbens are urging people to get behind the 2018 Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal. Carolyn Booth
Community

Adopt a family this Christmas

13th Dec 2018 6:44 PM

THERE'S still time to bring some joy to families doing it tough this Christmas.

Our annual Adopt a Family Christmas appeal still has a number of families in need of being "adopted”.

That's individuals, couples or families that you can pick to buy gifts and food for to make their Christmas special.

Drop off your gifts or food to the relevant community group and they'll deliver them.

Families, couples and singles available are:

Woman 45, man 20, woman 19.

Man 57, woman 58.

Woman 53, man 46.

Man, woman, four boys and a baby girl.

Call Phoenix House on 4153 4299.

Man 27, woman 25.

Call CentacareCQ on 1300 523 985.

Turn to page 16 for more information and to help make someone's Christmas brighter.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Our female drink-driving hot spots

    premium_icon Our female drink-driving hot spots

    News Women make up a quarter of Queensland’s drink-drivers, but the proportion is higher in certain areas.

    Welfare security on the cards as Labor promises dole rise

    premium_icon Welfare security on the cards as Labor promises dole rise

    Politics Bundy man on the dole confirms Newstart payments aren't cutting it

    Learn the essentials of popular plant oils

    premium_icon Learn the essentials of popular plant oils

    Health How you can use them around the home

    Local Partners