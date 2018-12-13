Adopt a family this Christmas

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: The NewsMail's Carissa Fischer and Tahlia Stehbens are urging people to get behind the 2018 Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal.

THERE'S still time to bring some joy to families doing it tough this Christmas.

Our annual Adopt a Family Christmas appeal still has a number of families in need of being "adopted”.

That's individuals, couples or families that you can pick to buy gifts and food for to make their Christmas special.

Drop off your gifts or food to the relevant community group and they'll deliver them.

Families, couples and singles available are:

Woman 45, man 20, woman 19.

Man 57, woman 58.

Woman 53, man 46.

Man, woman, four boys and a baby girl.

Call Phoenix House on 4153 4299.

Man 27, woman 25.

Call CentacareCQ on 1300 523 985.

Turn to page 16 for more information and to help make someone's Christmas brighter.