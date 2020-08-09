ADF families hit hard by COVID-19

CQUniversity academic Dr Amy Johnson, has been appointed as an advisor to the Australian Government's Council for Women & Families United by Defence Service.

WHEN Australian Defence Force personnel go on overseas deployment, their families usually know when they’re coming home – but fighting COVID-19 on home soil has pushed many into unknown territory.

That’s the experience of CQUniversity academic Dr Amy Johnson, a newly-appointed advisor to the Australian Government’s Council for Women & Families United by Defence Service.

And Dr Johnson says it’s an important time to advocate for defence families, as more than 3000 ADF personnel have been rapidly deployed to Operation COVID-19 Assist (OPCOVID).

Married to an Australian Navy sailor and with two young children, Rockhampton-based Dr Johnson researches military sociology, defence families, and social media, and sees the pandemic response is hitting hard.

“My husband has been working in Sydney this year, and when he started we thought he’d be able to travel home every six weeks or so – but because of border closures, and his work monitoring international arrivals as part of OPCOVID, we’ve only seen him once since February,” Dr Johnson explained.

“It’s great that we’ve been able stay in touch with Zoom and phone calls, as opposed to when he’s deployed with very limited contact – but at times it’s maddening that he’s just a 15 hour drive away, and yet it’s the longest we’ve ever been separated.

“Across Australia, members are getting less notice that they’ll be deployed, and then in some cases there’s two weeks’ quarantine when they return home, so it does put increased pressure on families.”

Dr Johnson said defence families did understand that responding to the pandemic is a moving target, and requires flexibility – but it’s important that they feel the ADF understands and recognises the extra challenges for them too.

“I’ve heard it time and again, people tend to say ‘well this is what you sign up for, what if we went to war?’ But the truth is, no one expected this pandemic and the ADF’s role here, so the uncertainty takes a big toll,” she said.

Dr Johnson is one of nine new advisors to the Council announced by Minister for Defence Personnel Darren Chester last week.

Mr Chester said they would play a crucial role ensuring ADF and the Department of Veterans Affairs meet the needs of defence families and women.

“Each of the nine new members bring with them a unique and valuable knowledge base and experience, from having served themselves, or having partners and family members who have served, to working and undertaking research in the veteran and defence field,” Mr Chester said.

Dr Johnson said her priority in the new role was helping both the military and the community understand the strength and potential of defence families.

“There’s a perception of defence partners, and especially those ones in care-giving roles, that all that’s required of them is self-sacrifice, and just keeping the home fires burning,” she said.

“But actually, they can bring huge positives to their communities, to workplaces – they’re really strong, and they’re more than just partners and mothers.

“The results of the recent 2019 ADF Families Survey found female civilian partners were more likely to be professionals than women in the general population – so that shoots down any stereotypes out there about partners only being suited to low-paid, unskilled work.

“Especially when families have relocated for the ADF member’s posting, there can be a feeling in the community that they won’t be sticking around, so they aren’t worth investing time in, or giving a job.

“But these families bring so much experience, and they’re really eager to be part of that town or region – so the ADF needs to support them to connect with communities, and be proactive about bringing the community to them, too.”