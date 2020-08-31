Menu
Adele savagely roasted over bikini photo

by Nick Bond
31st Aug 2020 10:13 AM

 

Singing superstar Adele has sparked a social media backlash with her latest near-unrecognisable Instagram post.

The photo shows the star as fans have never seen her before: Clad in a Jamaican flag bikini top, feathers adorning her shoulders, gold chains around her neck and wrists and with her hair curled into tight knots.

Adele, Carnival-ready.
Adele, Carnival-ready.

"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the pic, a nod to London's huge annual carnival led by members of the British West Indian community, which has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the 32-year-old star's choice of attire - and especially a Bantu knot hairstyle usually worn by women of African descent - has copped a roasting online, amid accusations of cultural appropriation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Carnival-ready snap is the latest headline-making social media post from Adele, who hasn't released an album since 2015's 25.

The star has undergone a dramatic transformation since splitting from husband Simon Konecki last year, reportedly sticking to a calorie-controlled diet of 'green juice and 1000 calories-a-day' to achieve her slimmed-down figure.

 

Adele in 2015 … Picture: Syco/Thames/Corbis/Dymond
Adele in 2015 … Picture: Syco/Thames/Corbis/Dymond

 

… Adele in 2020.
… Adele in 2020.

She also hired a personal trainer to work with her three times a week, according to US Weekly.

The singer's fitness routine includes weekly sessions of cardio and circuit training.

"She really wants to be healthy and set a good example for her son," a source told the magazine.

"She's more focused on feeling good and the health benefits than the weight loss."

Most recently, Adele showed her support for Beyonce's visual album Black is King in an appreciative Instagram post - but her own incredible transformation overshadowed the sentiment.

Originally published as Adele savagely roasted over bikini photo

