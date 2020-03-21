Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Allan Post was last seen just before 8am when he left a Beiers Road address on foot.
Allan Post was last seen just before 8am when he left a Beiers Road address on foot.
News

UPDATE Additional resources assigned to search at Bullyard

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
21st Mar 2020 12:59 PM

UPDATE: Police are using all available resources in the search for missing Bullyard man Allan Post (pictured).

Acting Sergeant Martin Darby said SES and ambulance personnel, as well as a trail bike and helicopter were all helping in the search.

Mr Post is described as being in his 80s, about 6 foot 3 inches, frail and 73kg.

He is wearing a light brown, short sleeve button up shirt and long pants and walks with a limp.

He was last seen leaving a Beiers Rd address at 8am and went in an unknown direction.

Police hold concern for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition which causes him to become disorientated.

Officers and SES are conducting patrols in the area, including nearby bushland.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their properties.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

 

EARLIER: POLICE have commenced a search operation for an 80-year-old man reported missing at Bullyard since 8am.

Allan Post was last seen leaving a Beiers Rd address on foot.

Police hold concern for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition which causes him to become disorientated.

He is caucasian, tall with dark brown and grey hair and walks with a limp.

Officers are conducting patrols in the area, including nearby bushland.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their properties.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact police.

gin gin missing person
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Should councillors vote on land purchases?

        premium_icon Should councillors vote on land purchases?

        News A MAYORAL candidate has blasted a council process of buying land without councillors voting to decide.

        Emergency crews called to early morning house fire

        premium_icon Emergency crews called to early morning house fire

        News EMERGENCY services personnel were called to a house fire in Bundaberg East during...

        Bennett slams powers given to Speaker of parliament

        premium_icon Bennett slams powers given to Speaker of parliament

        News BURNETT MP Stephen Bennett said the powers would prevent scrutiny of the Palaszczuk...

        Man fined for butchering police negotiation tactic

        premium_icon Man fined for butchering police negotiation tactic

        News A man has been fined after he hindered police from using a negotiating tactic in a...