UPDATE Additional resources assigned to search at Bullyard

Allan Post was last seen just before 8am when he left a Beiers Road address on foot.

UPDATE: Police are using all available resources in the search for missing Bullyard man Allan Post (pictured).

Acting Sergeant Martin Darby said SES and ambulance personnel, as well as a trail bike and helicopter were all helping in the search.

Mr Post is described as being in his 80s, about 6 foot 3 inches, frail and 73kg.

He is wearing a light brown, short sleeve button up shirt and long pants and walks with a limp.

He was last seen leaving a Beiers Rd address at 8am and went in an unknown direction.

Police hold concern for his wellbeing as he suffers from a medical condition which causes him to become disorientated.

Officers and SES are conducting patrols in the area, including nearby bushland.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their properties.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER: POLICE have commenced a search operation for an 80-year-old man reported missing at Bullyard since 8am.

He is caucasian, tall with dark brown and grey hair and walks with a limp.

Officers are conducting patrols in the area, including nearby bushland.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to contact police.