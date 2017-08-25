Addict's plea for one last chance

A woman has called for one last chance to get clean.

AFTER years battling addiction, Karen Joan Eborall made a decision to turn her life around.

The Apple Tree Creek woman tried getting off drugs before with little success. Eborall, 27, pleaded with Magistrate John Smith to give her one last chance at a drug-free life after police searched her home in June and found a set of scales, a straw with white powder, a needle and syringe.

She told police she used the items to do methylamphetamines.

Duty lawyer Craig Ryan told the Childers Magistrates Court Eborall was moving to Bundaberg to get away from drug associates.

"She's been trying to get off drugs for a long while,” Mr Ryan said.

"She wants one last opportunity.”

Eborall pleaded guilty to not properly disposing of a needle and syringe and possessing drug utensils and was fined $1050.