Addicted to meth since age 13

A BUNDABERG man has been a methamphetamine user since the age of 13.

Police prosecutor Andrew Blunt told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that Kobi Smith was seen by police at 2am on November 17 on his bicycle wearing no helmet.

During a subsequent search, officers found meth pipes, 0.1g of ice and other drug-related items on him.

"He admits to using ice since the age of 13," Senior Constable Blunt said.

Smith, 20, pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring ordered Smith do drug diversion and put him on a $600 good-behaviour bond for six months. No conviction was recorded.